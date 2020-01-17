Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,843,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58 and a beta of 1.40. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,166,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 269,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

