Buckingham Research Boosts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $46.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective raised by Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 5.6% in the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 130,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

