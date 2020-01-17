BTR Capital Management Inc. Invests $379,000 in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $320,756,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,244,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Resource America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,299,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,891. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

