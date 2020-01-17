BTR Capital Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock worth $6,657,846.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

