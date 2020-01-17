BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 1.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,609. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

