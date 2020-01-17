BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 881,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.