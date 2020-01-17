BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 664,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.03.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

