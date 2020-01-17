BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up about 1.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Air Lease worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Air Lease by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Air Lease by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Air Lease by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 30,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,555. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $487,937.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

