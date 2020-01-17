BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. 84,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,420,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $70.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.