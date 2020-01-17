BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.93. 4,477,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,596. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

