Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of America Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

BAC opened at $34.72 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

