Brokers Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of OC stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $2,097,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 27.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

