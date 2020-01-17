Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntsman Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 25,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,091. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 240,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.9% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

