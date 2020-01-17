Brokerages Set SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $121.19

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.19.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

