Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) PT at GBX 745

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 746.67 ($9.82).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 773 ($10.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 691.04. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 829 ($10.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

