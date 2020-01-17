Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) PT at GBX 745

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 746.67 ($9.82).
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 773 ($10.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 691.04. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 829 ($10.91).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
