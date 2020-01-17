Brokerages Set Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) PT at GBX 25.60

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 25.50 ($0.34).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon lowered Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Petra Diamonds stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8.98 ($0.12). 2,063,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

