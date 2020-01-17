Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Target Price at C$24.90

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPL. National Bank Financial lowered Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$22.46. 1,797,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$19.73 and a one year high of C$25.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.77.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$590.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.32%.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

