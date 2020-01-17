Brokerages Set GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) PT at $73.60

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 20,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. GCI Liberty has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.34.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.