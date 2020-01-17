Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $575.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to report $575.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $521.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 7,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,738. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.