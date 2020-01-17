Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post sales of $7.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.79 million to $8.10 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.64 million to $40.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.93 million, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $96,216.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604. Company insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.