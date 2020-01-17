Brokerages Expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will report sales of $296.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.50 million. Materion reported sales of $298.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,938,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. 92,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

