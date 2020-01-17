Brokerages Anticipate Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $71.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlesex Water an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $64.77. 51,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

