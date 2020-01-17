Brokerages Anticipate Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Materion posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MTRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Materion by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Materion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Materion by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

