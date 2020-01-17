Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000.

NVST stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,099. Envista has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

