Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.51. 616,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.16. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $248.72 and a 12 month high of $331.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

