Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $326.90

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $326.90 and traded as high as $357.40. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $356.80, with a volume of 526,224 shares trading hands.

BRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.20 ($4.69).

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

In related news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

