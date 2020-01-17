Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes $346,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

MCO stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.25. 534,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,454. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average is $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $256.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

