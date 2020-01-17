Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tailored Brands by 311.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Tailored Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 388,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

