Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SIG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 346,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

