Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 140.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd comprises about 1.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 72,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 8,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Morris Ian 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. Also, insider Norgard Ross 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

