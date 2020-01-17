Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

