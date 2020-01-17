BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

