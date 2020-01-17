BP plc (LON:BP) Insider Buys £319.80 in Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72).

On Monday, November 11th, Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82).

BP opened at GBX 497.85 ($6.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 504.87. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

