Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

