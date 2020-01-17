BOX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 15,571 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,415% compared to the average daily volume of 443 call options.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOX has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,071,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,282 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,504,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BOX by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,309,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

