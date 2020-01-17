Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.91 and its 200 day moving average is $382.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $270.84 and a 12-month high of $425.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

