Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 12,750 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.35. 1,682,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

