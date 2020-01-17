Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,788 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,014,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,058,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,860,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.