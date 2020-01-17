Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 164,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

