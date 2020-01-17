Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

