Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WHR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74.
In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
