Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 297.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,409 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 115.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of HP by 255.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.96. 8,420,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

