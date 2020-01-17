Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

OMF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 31,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

