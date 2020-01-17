Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 74,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

DOX traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,894. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $74.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

