Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

