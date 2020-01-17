Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,115.13.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,054.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,006.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,959.34. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

