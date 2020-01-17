Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,123.46.

Shares of BKNG traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,058.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,006.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,959.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

