Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CSFB assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 75.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.62.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

