Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNEFF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.