Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.60. Bonavista Energy shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 426,530 shares changing hands.

BNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $148.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.