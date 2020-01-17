BOMB Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00009006 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $763,878.00 and $47,691.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00054944 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00073631 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,923.26 or 1.00347946 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053525 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001816 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,840 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

